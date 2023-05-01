In my March 24 letter to the editor, I noted the questionable correlation of cherry tree phenology with global climate change. In his April 4 letter to the editor titled “It's time to stop denying climate change,” Mark Smith’s response, in my opinion, exhibits the characteristics of a climate change ideologue, who seeks to demean those who express skepticism, and engages in fearmongering.

People are to accept without question that climate change is an existential threat or be branded a “climate denier” — a heretic to group-think conformity. Climate change has become a “dogma,” an authoritative tenet that must be accepted as unquestionably true — an inflexible reality.