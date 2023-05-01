In my March 24 letter to the editor, I noted the questionable correlation of cherry tree phenology with global climate change. In his April 4 letter to the editor titled “It's time to stop denying climate change,” Mark Smith’s response, in my opinion, exhibits the characteristics of a climate change ideologue, who seeks to demean those who express skepticism, and engages in fearmongering.
People are to accept without question that climate change is an existential threat or be branded a “climate denier” — a heretic to group-think conformity. Climate change has become a “dogma,” an authoritative tenet that must be accepted as unquestionably true — an inflexible reality.
Climate change due to global warming is a scientific hypothesis. Climate change adherents would have people accept the projections of unproven computer models producing simulations and scenarios. The level-of-confidence and degree-of-certainty qualifiers in the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveal a significant amount of inexactness.
In addition to anthropogenic (human) activities since circa 1850, how much of atmospheric warming is attributable to climate variability, ocean-atmosphere oscillations and natural events such as volcanoes and forest fires?
Mr. Smith over-confidently writes, “There is no longer any doubt that the current global warming is human-induced, primarily by the burning of fossil fuels. That debate is long over.” Assuming this is true, the continuing debate is about the means to mitigate the negative effects without resorting to unnecessary extremes of rhetoric and actions. Adaptation is more realistic and achievable than transformation — the “Green New Deal.”
Mr. Smith cites “the evidence in the daily worldwide news of floods, droughts and fires, melting glaciers, suffering and death from temperatures in the 120s, the increased strength of hurricanes and cyclones and ever-rising sea levels.” News reports are not scientific evidence. These events are not climate until they become the norm.
For example: melting glaciers. A recent study (Davison, et al., 2023) found the “Mass loss from the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is dominated by glaciers draining into the Amundsen Sea Embayment. Since 1996, the ASE has lost 3331 ± 424 Gt ice, contributing 9.2 ± 1.2 mm to global sea level.” In other terms, 3.3 trillion metric tons of melted ice added 0.4 inch to the sea-level. There is no hurry to buy waders.
As for the claim of the “increased strength of hurricanes and cyclones,” the distinct past versus present means of measuring hurricane intensity, and the dissimilar geo-spatial observation data, is error prone as to whether change has occurred.
For this and other reasons, NOAA initiated the Atlantic Hurricane Database Re-analysis Project in 2000. As to the frequency of hurricane occurrence, C. W. Landsea (2007) found “long-term ‘trends’ in tropical cyclone frequency are primarily manifestations of increased monitoring capabilities and likely not related to any real change in the climate in which they develop.”
Mr. Smith mentions record heat waves, commonly caused by stagnant high pressure “heat domes,” an atmospheric circulation anomaly unrelated to climate change. He conveniently ignores record cold waves. Is he aware of land subsidence and stormwater runoff affecting the relative sea-level and flooding?
Why the intolerance of thinking, questioning, reasoning and speaking on this issue? Censorship always has an intended purpose. Could it be to conceal that climate change due to global warming is exaggerated, erroneous, largely unaffected by proposed mitigations, or a pretext for ulterior political, economic and social motives?
The Royal Society's motto “Nullius in verba” is said to mean “take nobody's word for it.” In the existing public and political atmosphere of misinformation, disinformation, mal-information, “fake news,” social media and propaganda, I suggest adopting this motto as a guide.