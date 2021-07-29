In my Jan. 6, 2016, and Oct. 5, 2018, letters to the editor, I described how Title VI of the Higher Education Act has become a magic carpet, of sorts, for oil-rich Middle Eastern nations seeking to promote the Arab viewpoint on college campuses.
Gender and sexuality departments at 130 collages and universities throughout the U.S., including two in Maryland, have become the latest focus of radical anti-Israel groups.
A statement on the Palestinian Feminist Collective website lays the blame for the Mid East conflict squarely at the feet of Israel, and recites a litany of fictions and half-truths.
The Collective has formed alliances with the Harriet Tubman Department of Gender Studies at University of Maryland and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in its support for Hamas.
Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, and others, created Hamas. In addition to a military wing raining rockets down on Israel, Hamas provides a base to indoctrinate and recruit suicide bombers.
A confluence of left-wing groups funded by far-left billionaire George Soros could chart a deadly course for the future of American education.
Students for a Democratic Society was a radical group founded by Bill Ayres on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to protest U.S. involvement is Southeast Asia. The activist arm of the SDS was known as The Weather Underground, referring to its intention to “change the climate” in the US. Ayers escaped prosecution for many crimes attributed to the Weather Underground, including the Sterling Hall bombing, which killed a researcher, and the murders of Nyack, N.Y., police officers Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown during an armored car robbery in 1975.
Although charges were filed against Ayers, the case was dismissed because of FBI illegal wiretaps and warrantless “black-bag” searches during the counterintelligence (Cointelpro) program. The Weather Underground disbanded in 1977, but Ayres never renounced his extreme views, he simply invested them in a stealthier direction — education.
In 1995, Ayres founded the Chicago Annenberg Challenge, an education reform initiative funded by billionaire philanthropist Walter Annenberg, which replaced the objective evaluation of historical events in the city’s schools with destructive, anti-American propaganda. There is no evidence test scores improved during this period.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has aligned itself with Ayres, whom it calls a “respected educator.”
The SPLC is yet another group peddling “anti-racist” training to schools. It’s professional development podcasts and teacher training seminars seek to turn public school teachers into Social Justice Warriors and K-12 students into “woke” activists who will fulfill Soro’s vision of a borderless, one-class society.
This is all made possible by cofounder Morris Dees’ longstanding relationship with the Democratic Party, and its close ties to the National Education Association.
By cloaking their true goals in “anti-racism” to pass the scrutiny of school boards, the forces influencing education, to its detriment, hope to accomplish what Ayres couldn’t in the 1960s — destroy America from within.