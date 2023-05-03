Patuxent Habitat for Humanity and the Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk is being held June 10 at the Lexington Manor Passive Park. We would like to invite everyone to participate in our 5K fundraiser endeavor this year, it is more important than ever to help support our missions.

Our Veteran Critical Repair Program has helped over 110 veterans and their families with critical home repairs. Our veterans and their families have received repairs that have allow them to stay and live in their home safely, mold free and warm.