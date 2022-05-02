The following letter was also sent to the St. Mary’s County commissioners.
I attended and spoke at the St. Mary’s commissioners’ forum on April 12 in regards to the cannabis facility in Abell. Let me first be clear that I am not against the cannabis industry and any means. If it is medically proven to help people with their problem, more power to them. Numerous people spoke on behalf of the industry, only one person spoke against. The industry was not the topic; it was the location that is the cause of discussion.
I am against the location of the facility being built in Abell. There is no zoning ordinance for this operation in St. Mary’s. How can the planning and zoning department just assign a classification to the project with no existing guidelines? Is the use of random decision making by a single individual the correct way to operate the county’s business?
How can a project of this magnitude, which is located in the critical area, be approved without a critical area study, a public hearing and proper reviews?
The lack of the public hearing is the most disturbing thing to me. How is anyone allowed to express their concerns? How is anyone know what is actually being proposed?
This project is not agricultural in any means of the description of agriculture. It by their own description is an innovative industrial complex, which should be built in an industrial center, not in a rural community. The majority of the plants will be grown in a building, not in a field.
Numerous individuals stated at the public forum that you should be able to do what you want on your own property. This type of approach would lead to the demise of the area in a short amount of time.
Let’s open a slaughter house or perhaps, even better, a hog farm in Leonardtown proper, Wildwood, Golden Beach, Country Lakes or any other residential area and see how that goes over. Maybe all of the commissioners would want to build a house next door to this operation. Anyone interested?
You as county commissioners have failed miserably by allowing this project to happen in this area. You will again fail miserably if you allow this to continue and expand.
What you are doing by allowing this project to continue is a free-for-all for development of agriculturally zoned property to be used for any reason, which you will have no grounds for stopping.
I know that you do not have time to oversee every project and that the work was performed by others, however, it is time for you to get involved because the buck stops with you.
I am quite certain that not everything was done properly by the county government in this situation, but it needs to be corrected. As a business owner I have the responsibility to correct any deficiencies by my employees regardless of the cost to me. I have operated a business in this manner for approximately 40 years and I expect nothing less from you as elected county leaders.
As I see it you are in a terrible situation with only three options available to you: Allow the project to continue and potentially be taken to court by the community; stop the project and potentially be taken to court by the developer; or purchase the project, fast track a permit to the developer in an industrial center and find a use for the building for the county.
Your realistic options are limited and none of them will be to your liking, however, you have to do something.
John R. Butterfield, Abell