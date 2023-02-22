This letter is regarding Del. Brian Crosby’s House Bill 477.

I testified virtually recently on HB 477. After waiting hours to get in the queue, and the bill finally coming to the floor for testimony, Crosby testified and so did many in favor of the bill. When those of us against the bill testified virtually, I noticed the delegate was no longer in the room. (Now we wouldn’t want to hear both sides of a discussion now, would we?). Please note Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) never left the room. That is what delegates are expected to do I would think. Del. Todd Morgan, thank you for your true interest in the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Both those for and against this bill.