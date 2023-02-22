This letter is regarding Del. Brian Crosby’s House Bill 477.
I testified virtually recently on HB 477. After waiting hours to get in the queue, and the bill finally coming to the floor for testimony, Crosby testified and so did many in favor of the bill. When those of us against the bill testified virtually, I noticed the delegate was no longer in the room. (Now we wouldn’t want to hear both sides of a discussion now, would we?). Please note Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) never left the room. That is what delegates are expected to do I would think. Del. Todd Morgan, thank you for your true interest in the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Both those for and against this bill.
Also note this bill does not only affect St. Mary’s County but a few of the smaller counties in Maryland as well.
Also understand this is being brought up again, because of some who feel they are under represented, and feel minorities do not have a voice. Most are referring to the 4th commission district. Maybe some of you remember that was the district I represented (being the first woman to represent that district, woman are still minorities).
It was the district that had the first Jewish commissioner for eight-plus years (considered a minority).
It was the district that had the first African American commissioner for eight years who defeated me twice in the general election.
We have had woman elected president of the St. Mary’s board of commissioners two times (one from each party).
We have had women elected commissioners from the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th commissioner districts, as well as at-large for commissioner president.
Commissioners do not pick and choose what areas to help. We do our homework, ask for public input from all citizens and make informed decisions, fairly and honestly.
St. Mary’s County citizens, may live in one district, drive through and shop in a different district and work yet in a completely different district. So, all districts impact all citizens.
I believe a good candidate can get elected no matter the race, religion, sex or where they live. Please let Del. Crosby and the others on the Ways and Means Committee know your feelings and why.
One last thought — isn’t it interesting when the Democrats were in power in the county and the Republicans had few or no candidates on the ballot they didn’t think about the minority (party) then.
Frances P. Eagan, Avenue
The writer is a former Republican St. Mary’s County commissioner from the 4th District.