I was disappointed to read the opinion letter submitted by former Democratic St. Mary's County commissioner candidate Brandon Russell (Southern Maryland News, Dec. 23), not because I disagree with his viewpoint, but because he repeatedly presents inaccurate and untrue information. His mischaracterization of my viewpoints is insulting and unfair to our residents.

I understand that a portion of our population advocates for district-only voting for the St. Mary’s commissioner offices. Their motivation is clear to see. They desire to make it easier for a Democrat to win local office in a Republican majority county. Many of the speakers at our public forum voicing support for this change were either current or former members of the Democrat Central Committee.