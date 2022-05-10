As the old saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. This is certainly the case for Calvert County, as Calvert’s trash is sent to landfills in Virginia, and the county pays a fee for each truck it sends. So residents in Calvert pay for the trucks, the gas and the tipping fees, and Calvert’s trash turns into Virginia’s bank account balance.
That may be the current situation, but it is not the only option. Each year, Calvert County generates around 30,000 tons of food, yard and compostable fiber waste. About 40% of all waste generated is “compost capable” material. Instead of costing the county roughly $1.2 million per year to sequester in a landfill, this material could be used in the county to provide revenue, produce a valuable product for residents and benefit the local environment.
Composting is the process by which organic matter (think food, wood, yard clippings and paper) is broken down and turned into a nutrient rich soil-like mix. We see this process in nature all the time, as fallen leaves, deadwood, grass clippings, etc. decompose thanks to the work of bugs, worms, bacteria and fungi.
Left to nature, most organic matter can be cycled back into the soil. But compressing organic waste, mixing it with plastics and other non-organic materials, and sequestering it in a landfill with little access to oxygen or beneficial microorganisms prevents this process and landfill trash lingers in an unhealthy, unusable form producing foul odors and methane emissions.
Compost, on the other hand, is a product with many uses. It can be used as a mulch or soil amendment for gardens and landscaping projects, and as a soil restorative in areas where the topsoil has been scraped or eroded away. It’s a holistic fertilizer that provides more well rounded benefits than synthetic or chemical applications. This makes it ideal for everything from improving yards, to maintaining sports fields, to aiding in the repair and revitalization of natural areas like meadow and stream habitat. In addition, since it can be created from food and yard waste, it is a local, renewable resource that would create sustainable local jobs.
Composting at a large scale is technologically simple, safe, economical and produces an in-demand product. In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, facilities are already providing this service to their residents. The product of these facilities is “LeafGro,” one of the top selling soil amendment products in the state.
A composting facility at the Appeal Landfill could be practicably sized to handle all Calvert County’s compostable waste, and because of simplicity of the process could be designed and deployed fairly rapidly. Calvert County, if they chose, could soon be among the counties turning their waste into an asset instead of an expense.
Every day that the county continues to pay Virginia to handle waste that it could be composting and turning into a valuable and eco-friendly product costs Calvert residents money and deprives them of a helpful potential resource. Instead of lining the pockets of landfill operators across the Potomac, let’s put Calvert’s waste to work benefiting the people, economy and environment of Calvert County.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.