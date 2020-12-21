Annually since 1995 The Concerned Black Men of Calvert County Inc. has provided scholarships to a graduating senior from each Calvert County high school. This year, 2020, has been a very challenging year, especially considering the impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
In lieu of the annual “Gala by the Bay” scholarship fundraising event, CBMCC coordinated a “No-Show Banquet” to raise the necessary funds to award a $1,000 scholarship to our 2020 CBMCC scholarship recipients.
Awardees are as follows:
• Julyssa Simms, Calvert High School, attending College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick, in the fall;
• Brianna Nelson, Patuxent High School, attending Bowie State University in the fall;
• Justin Evans, Northern High School, attending Towson University in the fall; and
• Darrien Coats, Huntingtown High School, attending Mount St. Mary’s in the fall.
Congratulations to the 2020 CBMCC Scholarship recipients. Thank you, supporters, for your donations. Stay on the look out for the “2021 No-Show Gala Not at The Bay Scholarship Banquet” to support our 2021 High School Graduates.