I was just made aware of a situation that I believe warrants attention and direction as a public problem in our local governmental providers.
Most would be unaware of a program called Maryland Energy Assistance Program unless you were a family, an individual or other having difficulty paying bills. As we are all well aware this has been an issue many have faced over the last year during the COVID-19 emergency and others face for a multitude of reasons from job loss to domestic violence.
I think it is safe to say that the people who are in need of assistance from the MEAP programs are struggling. This includes at least their utility bills but may include other things such as internet access, transportation and extra money.
I include this point because it is reasonable to assume that a person applying for MEAP would have to (1) access the Internet, (2) print off the forms, (3) complete the forms and (4) mail the forms unless they could obtain copies of the forms from a partner agency.
If you agree to my reasoning, you would see that at least (1), (2) and (4) require some sort of investment on part of the applicant in order to complete the tasks.
The applicant is responsible for "mail to local office," which for St. Mary’s County happens to be published on the form (and other places) as: St. Mary’s County, 21775 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, which is the address for the Lexington Park Department of Social Services.
But apparently the address has changed. Lexington Park DSS is now calling applicants who send their paperwork there and telling them that they have mailed the forms to the "wrong address" and come pick them up. On top of this, they are telling the applicants to remail them to Hughesville.
I have a friend who works full time. She asked me to pick up her papers because she cannot take off work. When they gave me the envelope, I saw that she had paid $1.60 in postage. She was not given another address.
I went online to look for the “correct address” and I found the form as well as several web pages, government and private, all still say “Lexington Park.” I could not find the correct address so I emailed the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee.
I do not know how much actual experience you have with struggling in Southern Maryland but when you are scrambling to find change to buy your milk, get the bus fare or put those drips of gas in your car, you need not worry that the information you are provided is true and correct.
Mailing that envelope twice could be the bus fare to the library or the cost to print out the form.
The ladies inside the DSS office were polite enough but it seems nonsensical. We even have an STS bus that does a county span ride several times a day but we cannot get a few envelopes to Hughesville.
Many people work with technology and make assumptions that everything in our county is a level playing field. It is not. The 80-year-old on Wynne Road in Ridge is not as connected as the 25-year-old in Wildewood. Hell, I don't even know if there is Internet all the way down there.
My point is this — can we change the “it ain’t my problem” attitude and find simple solutions to help these struggling families? It may not be popular in some circles, but it just seems to me it is the right thing to do.
Barbara O’Neal, Lexington Park