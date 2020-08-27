As talks between the White House and Congress stall, Americans are grappling with the impact of the pandemic. To move our country forward, we must bring Americans together to help communities recover from the coronavirus.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have a plan to do just that through the CORPS Act, which would expand and strengthen AmeriCorps, our domestic version of the Peace Corps, to provide critically needed services and give Americans purpose-driven work, living stipends and college tuition assistance.
Since the outbreak, AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members have stepped up nationwide and here in Calvert County, volunteering to provide surge capacity for food pantries, crisis hotlines, shelters, and community health centers to assist students, families and those in need of extra care.
But we need more boots on the ground. As proud Commissioners and AmeriCorps alumni, we know how transformative service can be for individuals, organizations, and communities. We urge Congress and the White House to act quickly and include the CORPS Act provisions in the next pandemic-relief stimulus bill.