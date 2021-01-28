Humans aren’t built to be aware of every development in a massive universe. Some do try to expand beyond the personal scope of comprehension — the leader, or the forced hand — to study the nuance. However, in the age of information, each person believes it is his or her moral responsibility to undertake that burden, regardless of willingness or readiness. That belief often doesn’t come from within.
As such, special caution should be taken against those who try to summarily and irrevocably pressure you to take a side. If this is taken as a precept, there would be less damage caused by rash decisions.
A criticism is that any central alignment is a front that is sympathetic to the other side. Sometimes a slanted observer interprets more bias from what can be appraised by a non-partisan source by a neutral observer, so it may be a sort of relative perception phenomenon. Both the criticism and this response don’t reflect the reality that ideologies competing for dominance during an era aren’t always diametrically opposed. Put another way, it remains true that one (and many) can disagree without becoming more congruent with the antithesis of the disavowed thing.
The more characteristic condemnation of this outlook comes down to the assertion that it shows complacency or cowardice. These accusations ought to be rejected. They venture to shift one’s priorities by shortcutting reason and appealing to an emotional response such as guilt or fighting spirit.
I don’t mean to suggest being unconditionally mellow and never engaging when outside encroachments on personal values do in fact present themselves. Rather, this is only to advise to not let those values be determined by unfamiliar people, nor your tipping point engineered by pundits who view independence as a tool and see dignity as an obstacle. One need not be an intellectual pacifist, but it remains that no one has a right to sympathy, and exaggeration of the facts constitutes deception.
This pressure to join a side, the way I see it, sometimes originates from a critical premise that “citizens can’t be trusted to make rational decisions within their best interests.” This worldview has been advanced in part by the work in the fields of behavioral economics and behavioral psychology, and the conclusion is that there exists a responsibility to guide people in the “right direction.”
Its effect, in my opinion, is, at best, a perverse justification for manipulation; at worst, a powerful con. Not just the fringes, but mainstream politics proceeds from this philosophy when it speaks of winning over the swing voters, and national news proceeds from when spinning the tone an event shall be regarded with (local news tends to be more pertinent to one’s immediate attention). These disciplines regard human minds as a machine of cause and effect and promote serious societal implications to consider.
With this in mind, the cool-headed attitude touched on thus far, by contrast, is not merely a self-centered approach to a healthy worldview; it represents taking influence away from academic theorists and think tanks, and putting the focus back on the independent thought and trusting in the freedom of the normal person to do so.
The takeaway is, don’t rely on opinions columns, especially over objective coverage. I respect and recognize that this moderate attitude I’m advancing is largely a necessary class: it is a symbol of peace in the cycle of civilization, an ideal to be preserved by those who are passionate rather than eroded. The more people are in conflict, the less people the conflict will be protecting, and the more it becomes its own end.