Within hours of the slaying of seven Chicago-area residents during a July Fourth celebration in Highland Park, Ill., Miranda Devine, a syndicated columnist and New York Post contributor, was delving into the background of the alleged rooftop sniper, attempting to fill out the blank slate that is Robert Crimo.
What Devine found was a history of marijuana use remarkably consistent with other mass slayers. Crimo allegedly smoked marijuana, a trait he shared with some other young mass shooters.
With legalization and taxation of marijuana a top priority of Democrats, cannabis use by the perpetrators of the unprecedented epidemic of mass shootings have all but disappeared from news accounts.
The headlong plunge by Democrats to legalize pot ignores the fact that THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, is far more potent than in years past.
The medical journal The Lancet reported that marijuana use can increase the risk of psychosis and violent behavior.
A recent study of 204,000 individuals ages 10 to 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association's in-house journal found that marijuana use is associated with depression, bipolar disorder, domestic abuse and increased risk of suicide.
For years, tobacco companies hid the harmful effects of cigarette smoking from the public. National magazines, fearful of offending advertisers, suppressed articles warning of a link between cigarette smoking and diseases of the lung.
Unlike smoking-related illnesses which can take decades to occur, leaving some smokers time to reverse the damage, marijuana-induced chronic psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia can occur in the developing brain of adolescents, and can be irreversible.
Christine L. Miller, a neurologist who has authored numerous scientific papers on psychiatric disorders and testified before legislatures concerning the harmful effects of legalization, estimates at least 1/3 of perpetrators of random killings have been daily users of marijuana.
Twenty years ago, the potency level in a typical “reefer” was about 4%. According to Miller, today’s marijuana and related products can reach over 90% THC.
Major news organizations had an opportunity following incidents like the one above to educate the public concerning what has become a public safety issue. Sadly, a controlled media, closely aligned with Democrat mega-donors, chose to ignore the apparent link between elevated THC levels and mass violence, while fixating narrowly on their standard stock culprit — the Second Amendment.