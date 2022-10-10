Within hours of the slaying of seven Chicago-area residents during a July Fourth celebration in Highland Park, Ill., Miranda Devine, a syndicated columnist and New York Post contributor, was delving into the background of the alleged rooftop sniper, attempting to fill out the blank slate that is Robert Crimo.

What Devine found was a history of marijuana use remarkably consistent with other mass slayers. Crimo allegedly smoked marijuana, a trait he shared with some other young mass shooters.