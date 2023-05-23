It is a great honor to serve the community of Owings as its new postmaster. A retired veteran of the U.S. Army, I proudly served my country and now can serve again, here in Calvert County where my postal career began in 2019.

My passion is to engage and create a rapport with our customers to be the shipper of choice and inspire trust in our brand. Our post offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.


