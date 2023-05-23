It is a great honor to serve the community of Owings as its new postmaster. A retired veteran of the U.S. Army, I proudly served my country and now can serve again, here in Calvert County where my postal career began in 2019.
My passion is to engage and create a rapport with our customers to be the shipper of choice and inspire trust in our brand. Our post offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
If you are looking for a new career, I encourage you to apply at the U.S. Postal Service. If you have a skillset, we have more than 2,000 positions that may align. If not, we offer training and offer upward mobility in our leadership ranks.
Two years ago, the U.S. Postal Service published an ambitious but achievable 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America. The plan established a path to building a Postal Service that is financially strong and consistently delivers on-time for the American public.
In the short time since the launch of our 10-year plan, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars — investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence and creating financial sustainability.
Our actions are leading to concrete results. In the 2022 midterm elections, we delivered 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials in an average of under two days. And USPS installed a total of 249 new processing machines as part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network. With these new machines, we can now process 60 million packages every day.
All of this in service of delivering mail and packages to more than 161 million addresses across our nation every day.
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.