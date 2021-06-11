In the May 28 letter “Bill would have forced false narrative of nation’s history,” Pamela Werner questions how the Constitution in Article I, Section 2, Clause 3, the so-called “Three-Fifths Compromise,” serves as “evidence of the framers’ opposition to slavery.”
Clause 3 reads in pertinent part: “Representatives and direct taxes shall be apportioned by adding to the whole number of free persons, including those bound to service [indentured servants/apprentices], and three-fifths of all other persons [slaves].” The clause is derived from a 1783 proposed amendment to the Articles of Confederation.
The quota of direct taxes paid by states was based on the value of all land within each state. Because of undervaluing the land to reduce taxes, it was proposed to apportion taxes by population instead. Thus, the concept of the three-fifths ratio of “all other persons” originated for per-capita taxation and equalization of the tax burden and pre-dates the Constitution.
In the drafting of the Constitution in 1787, how were the people to be represented? The slaveholding states wanted the slave population to be fully counted, even though slaves were chattel “property” not counted for representation in these states.
The pragmatic “compromise” was the usage of the 1783 rule for both taxation and representation. Alexander Hamilton explained that “representation and taxation go together, and one uniform rule ought to apply to both. Would it be just to compute these slaves in the assessment of taxes and discard them from the estimate in the apportionment of representatives?”
Slaves were counted as “whole persons” in the Census. As of the 1860 Census, when the slave population was at its maximum, the full count was equivalent to 31 representatives in the House. The three-fifths rule reduced it to 19 congressional seats in nine of the 15 slaveholding states constituting a total of 85 of the 241 seats in the House.
The slaveholding states never held a majority in the House. The three-fifths rule was not pro-slavery, which Thomas Jefferson characterized as a “capitulation” rather than a compromise. The free-to-slave state parity in the Senate was of greater importance to the slaveholding states.
Ms. Werner’s retrospective opinion that the Constitution is pro-slavery was likewise promoted by the slaveholders, radical abolitionists and Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the “Dred Scott” case, but is refuted by Frederick Douglass. In a speech in May 1857, Douglass said, “I ask, then, any man to read the Constitution and tell me where, if he can, in what particular that instrument affords the slightest sanction of slavery. Where will he find a guarantee for slavery?”
The central argument against the Constitution being pro-slavery is the secession from the Union of 11 slaveholding states to protect slavery, among other reasons.
Of significance, the Constitution recognized slaves as “persons” contrary to their slavery status as property. Despite the Constitution not immediately abolishing or explicitly condemning slavery, the Constitution creates no constitutional right to hold people in slavery — no right of property in man. The Constitution looked to the future abolition of slavery rather than its perpetuity.
The need exists to dispel false narratives of history, such as the opening essay “The Idea of America” in “The 1619 Project,” a byproduct of critical race theory.