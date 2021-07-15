Please call, email, comment on their Facebook pages or write a letter to Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to ensure funding for a replacement of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge is earmarked in the Invest in America Act now working its way through Congress.
By contacting the congressman and senators above requesting support, maybe we as Southern Marylanders can get a true infrastructure item in this one-trillion dollar plus effort working its way through Congress.