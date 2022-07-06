As the oldest civil rights organization in St. Mary’s County, we are concerned about the approval of the concept plan to build a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Tulagi Place at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Route 235 in Lexington Park.
Lexington Park is considered a micropolitan area. It is the one urban area in our county with a population of almost 13,000 people, and has the same issues that urban areas experience. There is more affordable housing. Therefore, many of the residents fall in the low-income status and there is more diversity. Because of the dense population, there are more safety, health, employment, housing, indoor recreational space and traffic concerns.
We are concerned about impacts on the Black community, other people of color and those who fall at or below the poverty line who live in Lexington Park. For low-income people, there will be yet another convenience store where they will spend more money for items than they would at a grocery store. Royal Farms will be located in an area that is nearly a food desert. They sell milk, bread and other staples, along with sweets and candy; of course the Royal Farms prices are consistently higher than those at a grocery store. The company is entitled to make a profit, but the County would be enabling it to make money from people of limited means.
In addition, increasing access to health care, reducing health disparities, and limiting chronic disease are top priorities for the NAACP. People should be free to utilize products that they choose, however, it is well documented that the tobacco industry targeted the Black community for 50 years to increase use of tobacco. One of the leading causes of death for African Americans is tobacco-related chronic illness. Like other stores, Royal Farms sells cigarettes and other nicotine products. Sugar is similarly toxic, as evidenced by high rates of diabetes among African Americans.
This is not what was expected at Tulagi Place. In the late 1990s, members of the NAACP were on the Tulagi Place Master Plan Task Force. It focused on protecting the ongoing economic value of the base by ensuring the area outside the gate would be safe, attractive and meet community needs. It hurts residents of Lexington Park and those working on Base that Tulagi Place has not been developed according to that plan.
In fact, Lexington Park still needs a town center, a place for community connections where people come together to meet, to sell and buy things, or to be entertained. The master plan identified Tulagi Place to be a part of that center. We want places that give people more opportunities for cultural/historical experiences, socializing, physical activities and recreational experiences. Tulagi place should complement the Newtowne Players Theater, Lexington Manor Passive Park, and John G. Lancaster Park. And of course it is deeply disturbing that a Royal Farms gas station and car wash would sit directly next to a site that has significant meaning for our community: the Elmer Brown Freedom Park which houses the African American Monument.
St. Mary’s County has not fulfilled its commitment to the taxpayers to improve Tulagi Place to meet the needs of a diverse and multicultural community. For inquiries about the status of public hearings on the Royal Farms concept plan, email sherrie.young@stmarysmd.com.
Janice Walthour
The writer is interim president of the St. Mary’s County NAACP.