Abortion is legal in the United States, but it goes against our basic beliefs and Judeo-Christian values. Here are some examples.
The Declaration of Independence cites the “right to life” as the first of our rights. It is the most important one because without life, no other right is possible. The Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton decisions in January 1973 legalized abortion, thereby denying that right to unborn children.
The Pledge of Allegiance states that we are “one nation, under God” and pledges “justice for all.” Any nation that legalizes the injustice of shedding the blood of helpless, innocent, unborn children is no longer a nation under the God of the Bible (See Proverbs 6: 16-17).
“In God we trust” was adopted as our motto in 1956. Although we’ve trusted God, legalizing abortion shows Him we can’t be trusted to obey the “Thou shall not murder” commandment (Matthew 19:18) and Exodus 21:22-23, which has the “life for life” penalty for killing an unborn child.
Our judicial system is based on innocent until proven guilty at a fair trial, especially when the death penalty is possible. The major differences between murder trials and abortions are who decides guilt or innocence and if the execution should be carried out. Before a person is executed, trials, retrials, appeals, etc. are conducted using juries, witnesses, evidence, etc. to decide if a person is guilty and should be executed. However, the Supreme Court authorized each pregnant woman (sometimes a teenager) to be the entire judicial system to decide if the death penalty is carried out on her obviously innocent, unborn child. In the case of an abortion with RU-486 or a similar chemical, the pregnant woman is also the executioner.
In cases of rape, some Americans believe abortion should be allowed. The Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman (Coker vs. Georgia 1977) or child (Kennedy vs. Louisiana 2008) is unconstitutional, unless the child dies. If abortion is allowed for rape, our new definition of justice will be “Spare the guilty, execute the innocent.”
Parental notification laws are very important to parents because they are responsible for the safety and welfare of their children. Those laws help to prevent an underage girl from having an abortion without the knowledge and consent of her parents/guardians. States without those laws allow an abortionist to kill the parent’s grandchild. The abortionist is “good” because he is within the law. If the parents try to prevent the abortion, they are “evil” for trying to keep him from doing his legal business.
Americans serves two masters: religion and government. Many people have turned from God and have chosen government as the highest authority in our nation. Abortion and other evils are no longer crimes, but are still grievous sins. The coronavirus, which is devastating our country, could possibly be a judgement for those sins. In 2 Chronicles 7:14, God says “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” I believe that is America’s best hope for surviving plagues, riots, wars, etc.