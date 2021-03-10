It has been over five years that I have debated the location and depth of a force main installed for the use of a neighbor’s house on Piney Point Road. Several times this force main has been marked by the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission showing two different locations.
One of the locations is on my property where a grass swale was to have been constructed by Windward Land Development LLC under the St. Mary’s County approved building permit site plan for sediment and stormwater. The county did not enforce its own approved plan to see that this would happen. The county tried by asking the owners of the neighboring property for access to have a third party come on their property to do an assessment. They refused to allow this to happen.
The other location is supposedly right down the middle of a 20-foot easement. I even had a third party mark the location and that company showed the main on my property just off the asphalt where my grass swale should have been constructed. This back and forth with MetCom should not have to be going on but rather MetCom and I should resolve the matter and fix this along with Windward Land Development LLC.
Of note is that MetCom also says that its force main is entirely within the 20-foot easement, yet it is out of the easement on a property next to mine as it cuts across private property and connects to Route 249.
When the neighboring property owner and I signed an easement agreement in 1989, we only gave MetCom a 10-foot easement along any property line. That is not where the force main is even according to MetCom. And, to further complicate matters, when one uses an easement one should have an agreement with the property owner to use it and that has never happened either for me or my neighbor. And the public works agreement of MetCom requires that there be an agreement with the property owner.
You might ask why is this important to me? It is important because that very same property upon which the grass swale was to have been constructed is flooding from the stormwater of my neighbors because they have elevated the slope of their property such that a natural drainage way is no longer in effect to drain the water. Furthermore, there is a stormwater drainage coming from my other neighbor and I have asked the county do so something about this.
Why is this also important to me? I have had to pay over $50,000 in legal fees in order to have the court order an assessment on my neighbors property as well as mine at 17244A Piney Point Road. All it would have taken would have been for the neighbors to have allowed the assessment to occur. The real shocker is that when I provided this very detailed third party assessment to the county, the department of land use and growth management said that they had to have corroboration of that assessment. The neighbors again denied access.
Why is this important to me? It shows the breakdown of government at the county level to help resolve problems and we as citizens are paying for this through our taxes and through our fess to MetCom. And this, my fellow citizens of St. Mary’s County, is simply not right.