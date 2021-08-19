The COVID-19 vaccine, new COVID cases and mask mandates have returned to the headlines. The highly contagious Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. and worldwide. Some countries are desperately trying to get enough vaccine, but in the U.S., supplies are going unused for lack of demand. Yet nearly all deaths from COVID today are occurring in those who have not been vaccinated.
Some people may see this as a political issue. I’m aware of the politics, but that’s unimportant compared to the 4.7 million deaths due to COVID-19. Making a political point is the worst possible reason for refusing the vaccine, unless the point you want to make is you are willing to die for the cause.
Most people who choose not to be vaccinated, however, are doing so as a risk/benefit decision. Problem is, there are multiple sources of advice that are mutually contradictory and often false. We can easily end up with a decision that actually puts us at the greatest risk.
So let’s first acknowledge reports of rare but serious events associated with COVID vaccines. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine has been associated with a rare syndrome of blood clots in 38 reported cases worldwide, with three reported deaths. J&J also recently announced an increased incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurologic reaction that can result in paralysis, in 100 people after receiving its vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 594 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, out of a combined total of 318 million doses. These have almost all been temporary, mostly in young men. There have been no deaths reported.
Other rumored effects such as modification of one’s DNA or causing infertility or pregnancy loss have been proven false. The notion that the vaccines remain “experimental” after 331 million doses have been given is difficult to defend. Based on current experience, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to replace the Emergency Use Authorization and grant full approval shortly.
So, there are potential serious effects of the vaccine. But they are extremely rare. Serious adverse effects of COVID, including death, are not rare. Going without the vaccine because of the risk is like driving without a seat belt because your car may catch fire and the belt may get jammed and delay your escape. But a collision is much more likely, and your odds on surviving it are a lot better buckled in. Does it really make sense to avoid an extremely small risk by taking a much bigger, potentially fatal one?
What about “herd immunity”? The lowest estimates of a necessary percentage of population immunity to achieve it is around 70%. We’re at 58.2% vaccinated (CDC recommends that COVID survivors also get vaccinated). Ironically, the more people who wait for herd immunity to occur, the less chance it will.
Mistrustful of the government? Maybe you were horrified by the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee from the 1930s to 1970s. We should all be. It was racist, outrageous and inexcusable. But this isn’t Tuskegee.
The vaccine is a marvel of scientific research and pharmaceutical development. It’s being given by healthcare people — same vaccine to everyone in the room. It can’t distinguish you from me from anyone else. We all get sore shoulders. And we all get protected.
I hope I’m preaching to the choir here. But if anyone got this far and still thinks the vaccine is a bad idea, I urge them to ignore social media and research it further through medical and science sources until they can dispel any remaining doubts.