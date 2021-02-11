The fool in the White House is the loser-in-chief and incompetent.
His policies are America last. Some examples: Increase abortions; increase oil prices; increase illegal immigrants; increase taxes; increase medical costs; increase the power of China; increase the power of Russia; increase the power of Iran; increase the power of North Korea; increase unemployment; increase the deficit; increase the debt; and increase the possibility of war.
American citizens would never vote for a fool like him because we are smart. Eight years of 44 resulted in the election of our beloved President Donald John Trump for four successful years.
Four years of the disaster-in-chief will result in the election of President Donald John Trump in 2024. The Senate will not remove a person from office after he is gone. The Democratic Communism losers will fail.