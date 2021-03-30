In Mike Creveling’s letter, “There’s palpable irony spelled out in past letter,” in the March 19 edition of Southern Maryland News responding to my letter concerning representation of all in Waldorf and Bernadette Smith’s March 12 letter, “The state’s General Assembly should always first do no harm,” of what constitutes a hate crime, Mr. Creveling writes of an incident in Calvert County of teens being charged for spray painting racist words on school property.
My letter was about representation in Waldorf. If I wanted to go the kiddie route of tit-for-tat on racism, lord knows I had plenty of ammo as all over the states white people were being pulled out of cars and shot or beat to death or elderly knocked over and punched while walking down the street. That is what constitutes a hate crime, and I’m sure Mr. Creveling would agree.
But that’s not what my letter was about. It was about making the community clean and safe and inclusive for all. The use of the n-word was made popular in today’s society by rap music where it’s used heavily and spelled out clearly on cover. And young blacks referring to each other by that word. But that’s not what my letter was about.