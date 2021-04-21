Shortly after the College of Southern Maryland confirmed the permanent closing of its La Plata campus swimming pool, where I’ve taken aquatic exercise classes five days a week for two decades, I got their monthly newsletter from the continuing education.
It shows the upcoming class offerings. The largest section by far is the WFA courses, aka “Wellness, Fitness and Aquatics.” One of those is WFA-5800 “Pool/Spa Operations.”
How is our community college offering a course on how to operate swimming pools when they themselves cannot keep theirs in operation? Perhaps it should be retitled “Pool/Spa Mismanagement.” Should the WFA department, no longer with a functional “A” for Aquatics, become Wellness, Training and Fitness or the WTF?