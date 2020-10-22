I have been following Jim Davis’ tenure while he was serving on the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for the past four years and note with great interest that Jim Davis is running for re-election for the school board.
The measures Jim Davis has supported as a board member have demonstrated his political centralism focused on the best outcomes for the students, the teachers and the community.
Jim Davis has worked collaboratively with other board members and school administrators to honor and support the teachers’ employment contracts to ensure that all receive their negotiated compensation allotments. Mr. Davis has strongly supported students’ safety by funding passive and active safeguards in consonance with the “best practices” advocated by the superintendent of education. More recently, Mr. Davis has supported the school policy to best protect the students from the COVID-19 pandemic while enhancing their ability to continue their studies under the severe handicaps we all face.
His opponent is a member of the Democratic Central Committee. I am concerned that such political baggage may result in decisions that are politically motivated. Worthy of note is that Mr. Davis is a registered professional engineer and has demonstrated no political baggage that restricts his ability to act in the best interests of the students and the community.