Could your fur scarf or fur-trimmed jacket fuel the next pandemic?
Denmark is killing millions of farmed minks after a mutation of the novel coronavirus found in the animals was transmitted to humans. The novel coronavirus has also been found on fur farms in the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. In response, the Dutch Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of banning the breeding of minks, and the country’s remaining fur farms will close by early next year.
Fur farms, like all places where animals are warehoused and killed, are breeding grounds for disease. Minks were also among the animals infected during the SARS outbreak in 2003, and they are known to carry a variety of pathogens and diseases that can be passed on to humans, including hepatitis E, influenza, and salmonella.
It’s time to take decisive action if we want to prevent future pandemics. Ending the cruel fur trade is an easy place to start.