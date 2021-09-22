Calvert County is known as a great place to raise a family. It’s a small county where everyone practically knows each other, and the community is rather close knit. This letter is in regards to a degrading billboard located on Bowie Shop Road in Huntington. The billboard makes me feel disappointed to be a Calvert County resident.
As a parent you want your children to be proud and respect the place that they call home. How can we answer our children when they see this despicable sign? Why should we allow this in our hometown? A great place we call home. But to have someone putting up degrading signs and say it’s OK to put up vulgar and degrading opinions, it’s absurd if you ask me (That’s right — you didn’t ask me).
The first obscene billboard had the president’s and vice president’s heads sitting on a pile of feces. I reached out to inform Governor Larry Hogan’s office by calling; no answer, so I left a message. I never heard from anyone there.
I emailed the White House thinking that I would have gotten someone to contact me, but I never heard from anyone. I was shocked that I didn’t hear from anyone being that is where the president resides and were he holds his offices.
I called the Calvert County commissioners’ office and I was unable to speak to them; however the county administrator called me and said there was nothing they could do because of freedom of speech. Even through the definition of freedom of speech is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to articulate their opinions and idea without fear of retaliations, censorship or legal sanction. If one should speak of an idea, one should only speak the truth. Citizen of the United States should never disrespect the president and the vice president of the United States openly.
Help me to put a stop to that person who put up that degrading billboard, and let him know it must come down.