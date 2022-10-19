Many of us are concerned about recent trends: prices and crime increasing, children’s education and social skills declining, Maryland increasing taxes, even with a budget surplus, and instead of giving it back to taxpayers, giving it to people here illegally.

Crime rates, particularly violent crimes in Lexington Park, are exploding. Let’s elect someone for St. Mary’s delegate who’ll fight for laws and funding for programs with a track record of reducing crime (Deb Rey) instead of someone who voted for less law enforcement and less legal protection for enforcement officers (Brian Crosby).