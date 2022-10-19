Many of us are concerned about recent trends: prices and crime increasing, children’s education and social skills declining, Maryland increasing taxes, even with a budget surplus, and instead of giving it back to taxpayers, giving it to people here illegally.
Crime rates, particularly violent crimes in Lexington Park, are exploding. Let’s elect someone for St. Mary’s delegate who’ll fight for laws and funding for programs with a track record of reducing crime (Deb Rey) instead of someone who voted for less law enforcement and less legal protection for enforcement officers (Brian Crosby).
Maryland students just lost two years of academic and social progress. Let’s elect someone who will fight for parents’ right to choose a school that shares their priorities (Rey) instead of allowing sex education for K-3 students, increasing class size, hiding the curriculum from the public and preventing teachers from removing chronically disruptive students (Crosby).
Let’s elect someone who knows that words and feelings don’t change biology (Rey) instead of someone who sidesteps the issue of biological boys competing against girls, doesn’t want parents to see what’s being taught in public schools, and voted against examining the consequences of people with male anatomy completing in athletics against girls and women (Crosby).
Let’s elect someone who has long been a community volunteer (Rey) instead of someone who gets his picture taken thanking volunteers (Crosby).
Let’s elect someone who knows it’s not the amount of money but how it’s spent that matters (Rey) instead of someone taking full credit for bringing the same amount to St. Mary’s County as usual, less than 50 cents for every dollar we send to the state (Crosby).