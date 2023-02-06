It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community (in response to the letter to the editor in the Feb. 3 edition of Southern Maryland News titled "Delegates stymie new YMCA in St. Mary’s County" by Julie Randall). I was elected commissioner from this district for three terms. During my 12 years as commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.
The YMCA project was initially proposed to the the commissioners as a county run community center. As commissioner I voted to support the Community Youth Mapping Project. I was skeptical. But, after reviewing the data and talking to citizens, I agreed to a county run Lexington Park community center.
Over time, this concept morphed into a county funded YMCA as part of the YMCA of the Chesapeake. This is a sticking point for me. All of the YMCAs on the Eastern Shore have been funded with private money/resources. The citizens of St. Mary's County are committing to invest $15 million of the $21 million project, which will be a privately run and managed facility. The YMCA is required to raise only $4 million.
I believe it is important for the YMCA to show its commitment to Lexington Park by demonstrating its ability to raise $4 million prior to the county committing its $15 million. This was my view as a commissioner and remains my view as a delegate. My position has been consistent.
Todd Morgan, Lexington Park
The writer, a former St. Mary's County commissioner, is a Republican delegate representing parts of St. Mary's and Calvert counties.