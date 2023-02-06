It is disingenuous for anyone to suggest that I am opposed to the YMCA and that I do not care about the Lexington Park community (in response to the letter to the editor in the Feb. 3 edition of Southern Maryland News titled "Delegates stymie new YMCA in St. Mary’s County" by Julie Randall). I was elected commissioner from this district for three terms. During my 12 years as commissioner, I supported the investment of over $70 million into Lexington Park. No other area in the county received such an investment.

The YMCA project was initially proposed to the the commissioners as a county run community center. As commissioner I voted to support the Community Youth Mapping Project. I was skeptical. But, after reviewing the data and talking to citizens, I agreed to a county run Lexington Park community center.