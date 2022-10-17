The article in the Oct. 7 edition on the race for the District 29B delegate representing southern St. Mary's County stated that the candidates were asked about their position on women’s reproductive rights and that Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) voted in favor of House Bill 937, the Abortion Care Act. HB 937 removed one of the only safeguards for women obtaining an abortion in Maryland, that a licensed physician must perform the abortion.
Voters need to know that HB 937 not only provided $3.5 million to fund training non-physicians to perform abortions but requires most insurance plans to pay for abortions.
Marylanders will pay twice, once through our taxes and once through our insurance for abortions. During the work session on the HB 937 it was stated that abortion access needed to be expanded to encourage out-of-state women to come to Maryland for abortions. Democrats in the legislature are promoting abortion as a growth industry for Maryland.
Contrast this vote by Crosby to his vote to ban declawing of cats (Senate Bill 67) because it is too cruel. Keep in mind that declawing takes place with anesthesia, any needed medicine and complete recovery in about two weeks, while abortion that ends the life by poisoning or dismembering the body of a 20-plus week live human baby, who can feel pain, is not cruel.
On education, Crosby not only voted for the Blueprint for Education that increases state expenditures and control of education and curriculum, but he also voted for House Bill 495 to allow student organized peaceful demonstrations in schools during school hours and on school buses. Students are far behind in reading and math, but we should allow school time for organizing and carrying out student led "peaceful" demonstrations? Luckily HB 495 was held in committee in the Maryland Senate. But it could be back next year promoting indoctrination instead of reading, writing and mathematics.
For the good of all Marylanders, voters in St. Mary’s County, please vote for Deb Rey for District 29B delegate for on Nov. 8.