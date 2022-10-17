The article in the Oct. 7 edition on the race for the District 29B delegate representing southern St. Mary's County stated that the candidates were asked about their position on women’s reproductive rights and that Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) voted in favor of House Bill 937, the Abortion Care Act. HB 937 removed one of the only safeguards for women obtaining an abortion in Maryland, that a licensed physician must perform the abortion.

Voters need to know that HB 937 not only provided $3.5 million to fund training non-physicians to perform abortions but requires most insurance plans to pay for abortions.