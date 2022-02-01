I am shocked and appalled that anyone would suggest that committing adultery warrants the adulterer being killed. I didn't see that in any letters to the editor, but a letter last Friday ("Justification for killing should be reconsidered by previous letter writer" by Donald L. Wallace) claims to have read that in another's letter. Let's not have that as a possible outcome for adultery, even though Leviticus 20:10 provides that as the consequence. Romans 6:23 tells us it is eternal death but doesn't provide it as an earthly consequence.
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump both allegedly committed adultery. I don't want either of them killed.
Turning to an unrelated topic, there have been allegations of federal agents as provocateurs for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. To date, there is no evidence, just rumor, of that. We have the names of those who were present. To date, none of them have been a federal agent.
There were off-duty police and sheriff's officers from other parts of the country outside this region. Maybe those are the people some are thinking were leaders. However, to date, none of them are shown to be leaders. The leaders identified so far are Oath Keepers and 3%ers.
The Jan. 6 House committee sought bipartisan members but only Chaney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans on it. The other House Republicans refused to participate. You can look it up — there was an announcement that no others would do so.
My final observation is my concern that the writer feels that all federally elected representatives are in a "total swamp" that "protects sexual deviates from scrutiny and the rampant incompetence of those idiots around the country elect to represent them." The writer seems to assert that all elected officials are sexual deviates and that the voters are incompetent and idiots. I object to that.
I believe in democracy. It's a terrible form of government but better than any other one. It gives us a spectrum of representatives, from incompetent to brilliant, from greedy to noble. I have yet to find one with whom I totally agree but they are by and large chosen better than any other method of choosing.
I sincerely want the writer to tell us what we should do instead. Only let moral and intelligent people vote?