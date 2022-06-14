Smart growth and robust economic development must form the core of Maryland’s plan for the future, but even the best economic plan will fail if it doesn’t include all of us. That means the next governor must value equity and promote a level playing field.
Gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot (D), the state's current comptroller, and his running mate Monique Anderson-Walker have outlined concrete commitments to guarantee that economic growth and infrastructure investments benefit all Marylanders.
Franchot has consistently opposed single bid contracts for state-funded projects because they put minority-owned and women-owned businesses at a disadvantage. He supports Project Labor Agreements, which ensure a real path to economic security by requiring developers to hire local labor at family-supporting wages, provide health care and retirement benefits. He has also pushed for $2 billion in high-priority infrastructure projects in public transportation, green energy and high-speed internet connectivity that will build prosperity for all Marylanders now and into the future by creating high-paying jobs.
Anderson-Walker brings firsthand knowledge of the struggles and inequities Black business owners face. She has worked tirelessly to bring transportation infrastructure to Prince George’s County.
As a proud union member and a Black American, it is my view that the only way to build back better post-COVID is to give everyone a level playing field and a share in the economic recovery. Franchot’s plan does just that.