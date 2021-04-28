Jerry Miller is using “alternative facts” regarding his criticisms of Jim Crow practices and the Democratic Party in his April 23 letter to the editor, “There’s lots wrong with the Democrats.” I have three problems with his letter.
First, it conflates the KKK with Jim Crow. President Ulysses Grant worked with radical Republicans during his administration (1869–1877) to protect the rights of newly freed African Americans and effectively smash the KKK. His predecessor, Andrew Johnson, permitted the KKK to grow by allowing former Confederate leaders to reverse the rights granted to newly freed slaves by amendments to the U.S. Constitution (including the Thirteenth — abolition of slavery, Fourteenth — civil rights, and Fifteenth — right to vote.
Grant sent federal troops to previously Confederate states to stop them from viciously attacking newly freed black citizens or taking away their civil rights. His successor, Rutherford B. Hayes, won election by a single Electoral College vote (185 to 184). In order to obtain the support of southern Republicans because of his narrow win, Hayes agreed to withdraw federal troops from southern states. This enabled former Confederate soldiers and officials to dominate southern politics and to begin enacting Jim Crow policies. These effectively replaced physical slavery with fiscal and political subjugation. While the same people may have engaged in KKK and Jim Crow practices, the political dynamics were different.
Second, it asserts that “freed slaves” now receive the full range of rights denied to their enslaved ancestors. I’m not sure whom the author socializes with, what newspapers he reads, or what news shows he watches, but I see continuing infringements on the rights of African Americans to vote, get a good education, receive adequate health care, or drive a car without risk of being killed for a minor infraction. They are not enjoying their full Constitutional rights.
Third, it states that Democrats are using “Jim Crow” practices. It was Lyndon Johnson who supported the first modern legislation (the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965) that legally abolished Jim Crow.
The last major civil rights laws that Republicans enacted were the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments (the last in 1879). The author’s claim that HR-1 and S-1 take away Constitutional authorities delegated to states ignores the fact that this legislation is designed to protect the rights of citizens guaranteed by the Thirteenth through Fifteenth Amendments — rights that no legislature has authority to limit.
We Democrats are not “using” Jim Crow practices. We are fighting to eliminate them.