Janice T. Walthour opens her letter “District voters should elect their commissioner” in the Feb. 4 edition of Southern Maryland News with the misleading statement that House Bill 655 — changing the election of county commissioners from county-wide (at-large) to by-district voting — is “about improving democracy at the local level.” The actual purpose of House Bill 655 is to provide the Democratic Party with a means to leverage “identity politics” to its advantage in local elections.
Walthour admits to identity politics in her victimization allegation that at-large representation “has caused systemic disenfranchisement of a vast majority of our non-white voters in the county.” Disenfranchisement is the state of being deprived of a right or privilege.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) has served as the 4th District commissioner since 2010. The assertion that this district has somehow been disenfranchised during his tenure is made vacuous because he was unopposed by the Democrats in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Before Morgan, does Walthour claim that disenfranchisement occurred while Democrat Daniel Raley held the seat for 12 years?
She notes that “there has not been a person of color on the St. Mary’s County commissioner board since the 1990s.” John G. Lancaster, elected in 1986, is the first and only African American county commissioner in St. Mary’s County. The local Democratic Party’s homage to Lancaster is two-faced because they defeated and ousted him in the 1994 Democratic Party primary election.
Walthour writes, “I believe that a change in the process would provide the opportunity for more diverse representation of our citizens.” Is the process at fault or the unsuccessful Democratic candidates? Contrast Mary Washington, an African American, has been elected to the school board for 24 years. More “diverse representation” to Walthour is the certainty of the inclusion of Democrats, and preferably non-white, regardless of the political party. Diversity is not necessarily inclusive of non-discrimination.
The 4th District commissioner seat will be vacant in 2022 because Morgan is term-limited. The proposed change to voting by-district is a politically opportunistic attempt by Democrats to tilt an election to their favor in that district and perhaps others.
For many decades, elections in St. Mary’s County were decided mainly in Democratic primary elections because of the sparsity of Republican voters and candidates. Democrats then did not complain about at-large voting. They did not seek to improve democracy when they were the majority. All that motivates Democrats is to gain and maintain political power by any means possible.
When Democrats espouse “improving democracy,” be wary of party politics, the infringement of rights and liberties, and the imposition of authoritarian government.
Vernon Gray, California