Dehumanizing people — the process of depriving positive human qualities — is a prelude to persecution. For example, the false biological concept of human “races” fostered the dehumanizing belief in racial inferiority. Dehumanization sanctioned the enslavement of African Americans and the subjugation of Native Americans. Dehumanization condoned the imposition of segregation and discrimination. The Holocaust is the embodiment of dehumanization.
Political dehumanization is the stereotyping and denigrating of people as racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, extremist, fascists, white supremacists, populist, nativist, nationalist, and, in general, irredeemable “deplorables.” Name-calling and ad hominem attacks are a political tactic to stigmatize opponents, distract public attention from political issues and ulterior motives, and galvanize partisan supporters.
To their list of political invectives, the Democrats are adding “domestic terrorists.” The 2020 Democratic Party Platform states, “It’s time to root out domestic terrorism in all its forms.” Written at the time of the Black Lives Matter riots and an ongoing anarchist insurrection by Antifa, one might assume that rooting out domestic terrorism in all its forms includes left-wing domestic terrorism. However, their stated intent is to “confront white nationalist terrorism … address the growing and violent threat of white supremacist, neo-Nazi and anti-government groups … [and shift] counterterrorism priorities to respond to the growing threat from white supremacist and other right-wing terrorist groups.” This fearmongering contrasts with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s assessment that in 2020 there were only 25 KKK chapters and 128 white nationalist groups.
The U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, provides Democrats with a pretext to vilify Republicans by fabricating guilt by association with rioters mischaracterized as “domestic terrorists” and an “insurrection” for political defamation purposes. The 18 U.S. Code § 2331 definition of the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that “involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”
An isolated right-wing riot in Washington, D.C., is not comparable to widespread BLM and Antifa intimidation, coercion and mass destruction across America in 2020. Apparently, left-wing domestic terrorism is nonexistent, and BLM and Antifa are simply benign political action committees for the Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party is most adept at the propaganda techniques of falsely accusing others of that of which they are guilty, such as racism, and telling and repeating a “big lie,” such as the nonexistence of voting irregularities in 2020 so that people will eventually and naively come to believe it. Democrats exhibit “doublethink” (Orwell, “1984”) — the ability to tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them.
Vernon Gray, California