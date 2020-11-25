I am writing in response to Robert Volland’s gloating Nov. 12 letter “Trump fumbled the ball at the one-yard line.” Volland’s litany of vitriolic letters regarding President Trump characterizes him as a Democrat and Trump-hater, so the objectivity of his opinions is entirely fictitious.
Volland would have people believe that Trump’s political downfall was the pandemic and its adverse effects on the economy. If true, it is because the Democratic Party chose to politicize and exploit the virus for its political gain. As Rahm Emanuel, former President Obama’s chief of staff, said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. It provides the opportunity to do things that were not possible to do before.”
Democrat-controlled states did everything they could to exacerbate the unfavorable conditions and stir unrest. The increases in virus cases and deaths became a constant stream of anti-Trump political advertising. The pandemic became a de facto running mate for Joe Biden.
Volland misleadingly writes, “From the very beginning — by his own admission — he adopted a strategy of denial that the U.S. was facing its most serious health crisis in a century.” Trump never denied the seriousness of the situation. Trump declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, issued two national emergency declarations on March 13 and invoked emergency powers via Executive Order under the Defense Production Act on March 18.
Volland continues with the fabrication that “A natural follow-on was to do as little as possible in any direction,” and “As a result, many state governors, left to their own devices, took independent, uncoordinated actions.”
Volland chooses to ignore the state governments’ primary responsibility in public health emergencies, the massive federal aid provided to the states, and some governor’s incompetence, as evidenced by COVID-19 deaths in senior living facilities.
Volland’s letter’s timing and content are intended to distract attention from the questions and issues of whether a fair and free presidential election has been conducted. If not, retribution will follow in 2022.