It is more important than ever to really consider your options when you vote this year. We have a strong slate of Democratic candidates for St. Mary's County commissioners, all of whom have a drive to work for our residents and bring our county into the future. They are Sheila Milburn for District 1, Brandon Russell for District 2 and Steve Tuttle for District 4.

There is a stark difference when comparing Republican and Democratic candidates for commissioner. The two Republican incumbents, Eric Colvin (District 1) and Mike Hewitt (District 2), have repeatedly shown they cannot take responsibility for their decisions. They frequently point the finger at other agencies — St. Mary's public school system, the sheriff’s office, state’s attorney and others — when questioned about a variety of topics. “We only provide funding to these agencies, but they make the decisions.” Talk about passing the buck.