On behalf of the Friends of St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums I am writing to express our gratitude to the many organizations and individuals who helped give our visitors and attendees a great three-day weekend for the 22nd Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival on July 8-10, despite the weather difficulties that made it necessary to cancel the Saturday "main event" day when most of the wonderful musical acts were set to perform at St. Clement's Island Museum.
That Friday night brought intense storms that continued into Saturday morning, flooding most of the access roads, the event site, parking areas and vendor sites, which made the ability to host the event unfeasible due to hazardous and unsafe conditions, as well as a continued National Weather Service flash flood warning for the rest of the day.
It was an incredibly difficult decision to make, and was the first time in the festival's 22 year history that it was canceled due to weather. Though the event is usually rain or shine, we historically have not offered refunds, which is typical of most outdoor festivals. We knew this was an abnormal situation and wanted to make it right, so we worked hard that day to put together a refund offer for all ticket holders to the canceled main event.
Despite the difficulties with the cancellation, we were able to make the best out of a challenging situation that day with the amazing cooperation of many individuals and businesses in Leonardtown, especially our friends at the Inn at Leonardtown, where many of our attendees were staying. They graciously agreed to host a free meet and greet with the jazz artists who were meant to play that day, and allowed some of the vendors to set up in the lobby. Special thanks to Bonnie and her remarkable hotel staff for taking care of our visitors for all three days and showing them true St. Mary's County and Leonardtown hospitality.
Brudergarten Beer Garden at Shepherd's Old Field Market, as well as the Jamaican Grill and DJ Rhonda Leggz, worked with us to start the afterparty at Bru earlier than planned for our patrons, who turned out in large numbers for it. Thanks to the staff at Bru who worked incredibly hard all night long to serve the festival patrons.
The events of Friday and Sunday, including the opening reception at the Inn at Leonardtown, the free concert on the square featuring the world class Eric Byrd Trio, the All White Attire Summer Soiree at The Rex, as well as music at restaurants and businesses around Leonardtown, all went well, and the days were sunny and beautiful.
We'd like to thank the businesses of town, especially the staff at The Rex, for making much of that happen. Further thanks to Port of Leonardtown Winery, Quality Street Kitchen and Catering, Captain Phil Langley & Fish the Bay Charters, Town of Leonardtown, St. Mary's County Arts Council, Visit St. Mary's MD, Members of the St. Mary's County Museum Division Board of Trustees, St. Mary's County Department of Recreation & Parks, Bailey's Catering, Maryland Office of Tourism, The Good Earth Natural Foods, Leonardtown Cigars and the Leonardtown Business Association for constant help during that weekend. We'd also like to express our appreciation to our many vendors and sponsors for their constant support over the years.
We hope you'll mark your calendars and join us for an amazing 23rd Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival on July 7-9, 2023.
Dale Springer, Coltons Point
The writer is president of the board of directors for the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums.