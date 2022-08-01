On behalf of the Friends of St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums I am writing to express our gratitude to the many organizations and individuals who helped give our visitors and attendees a great three-day weekend for the 22nd Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival on July 8-10, despite the weather difficulties that made it necessary to cancel the Saturday "main event" day when most of the wonderful musical acts were set to perform at St. Clement's Island Museum.

That Friday night brought intense storms that continued into Saturday morning, flooding most of the access roads, the event site, parking areas and vendor sites, which made the ability to host the event unfeasible due to hazardous and unsafe conditions, as well as a continued National Weather Service flash flood warning for the rest of the day.