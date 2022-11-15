Can you think of a government program that is fun, educational and has saved the state and its taxpayers millions of dollars? Give up? This unlikely combination exists in the form of the statewide Master Naturalist program.

Rather like the better known Master Gardener program, adults attend classes and go on field trips (canoeing, fossil hunting, visiting an oyster farm, birding, etc.). Upon graduation, you become a Master Naturalist intern and then after 40 hours of volunteer work in the following year, you become a full-fledged, certified Master Naturalist.