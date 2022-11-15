Can you think of a government program that is fun, educational and has saved the state and its taxpayers millions of dollars? Give up? This unlikely combination exists in the form of the statewide Master Naturalist program.
Rather like the better known Master Gardener program, adults attend classes and go on field trips (canoeing, fossil hunting, visiting an oyster farm, birding, etc.). Upon graduation, you become a Master Naturalist intern and then after 40 hours of volunteer work in the following year, you become a full-fledged, certified Master Naturalist.
Classes cover areas such as raptors, reptiles, mammals, Maryland biodiversity, birds, insects, fungi, native plants, the weather, astronomy, geology and more.
I took the 60-hour course at Elms Environmental Education Center in St. Mary’s County earlier this year and found the classes both fact-filled and highly entertaining. A barn owl and a red-tailed Hawk attended the raptor class, we ventured into the dark on an owl prowl to try to lure owls into view and we dragged a seine net along a Chesapeake beach to sample fish populations.
The program was developed by a partnership of several state agencies and is run out of University of Maryland Extension.
The first class started in 2010. Today the program has about 50 host sites across the state and trains some 200 volunteers per year. By 2022, there were 886 certified Master Naturalists and 205,363 hours had been volunteered.
Because those volunteers do for free what the state would normally have to pay for (training, presenting, rooting out invasive species), the state reckons the program has so far saved it more than $5.8 million.
Elms and the American Chestnut Land Trust, the Calvert County Master Naturalist site, are offering classes in spring 2023. The Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center in Charles County will offer classes next fall. Both Elms and Nanjemoy are part of the county school systems, so Master Naturalists can volunteer to work with teachers and their classes. (Master Naturalist can, within reason, chose what to spend their volunteer time on.)