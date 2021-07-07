Let me begin by saying that I am very glad that my last letter, which was published June 4 and called for St. Mary’s County government’s commitment to purchasing only renewable energy by 2030, has inspired a little thought and a lot of conversation regarding the state of our energy infrastructure both here in Southern Maryland and nationwide. I’d like to take a moment to address some of the statements made in other recent letters regarding the topic of renewable energy.
In her letter in the June 11 edition of this paper, Mindy Johnson states that solar must be one of several energy sources for electricity in the United States. I couldn’t agree more; a balance of solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power sources (with localized energy storage facilities such as battery networks) are necessary for a truly resilient, reliable, and clean generation network. No one source can cover all needs, so we need diversity among several clean, renewable sources.
Ms. Johnson also brings up the issue of mining, and its adverse environmental impacts, mentioning that some commonly mined materials have impacts as bad as that of coal. She is again correct. Not just mining, but drilling, timbering and all other extractive industries can be devastating to the environment. This is why at the local, national and international levels we need to ensure a comprehensive system of environmental regulations on extractive industries such as mining to minimize and mitigate the damage that may be done. If we are to truly have clean, renewable, sustainable energy infrastructure, we must work to make sure the environment is properly protected at every level.
In his June 16 letter, Mark Broadhurst takes a more confrontational tone to my request for a clean, sustainable energy policy. This includes some easily disprovable accusations of partisanship. Mr. Broadhurst, there are Sierra Club endorsed commissioners — Republicans — in both St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. He also points out that the call for renewable energy excludes non-renewable sources. So ... that’s technically correct, but I’m not sure it’s the hard-hitting point he thinks it is. The icing on the cake is some scaremongering about Sierra Club’s “hidden motivations.” Once again, demonstrably false and lowering the level of discourse.
But the main thrust of his letter is a “gotcha” suggestion that an energy efficiency study should begin before any shift to renewable energy. He supports the government asking SMECO to conduct an energy audit of all county facilities to find and implement efficiency improvements.
Mr. Broadhurst will surely be pleased to know that the Southern Maryland Sierra Club also supports a government-wide energy audit. In fact, one of the suggestions we have previously made to the commissioners was to get an energy audit with the definable goal of having all county facilities meet Energy Star Certification. It’s an environmentally and financially responsible policy to pursue.
What’s more, I advocate every county resident and business take advantage of this resource. The audit is cost-free, and SMECO even provides rebates and discounts to make the energy efficiency improvements more easily affordable.
I, however, believe that St. Mary’s County can pursue more than one worthwhile policy at the same time. Much like a person can improve their health by focusing on diet and exercise, St. Mary’s County government can take steps to improve their energy consumption and purchasing that energy from more environmentally sustainable, renewable sources.
Energy infrastructure is a complicated topic, but the conclusion is clear. The time has come for St. Mary’s County to make a commitment to transition to renewable energy for a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable, and more just future for our community.