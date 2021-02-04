Next week testimony will be heard on House Bill 655. This bill is about improving democracy at the local level.
Many districts in Maryland have been operating under the commission government system of voting. This allows districts to only vote for county commissioner candidates on a total county level and not per district. In essence, all commissioners are voted at large.
HB655 states, “The election of a county commissioner to represent a specific county commissioner district shall be decided by a plurality of the votes cast within that district.” It doesn’t prohibit the commissioner from advocating for citizens in other districts.
Winning the plurality of votes from his or her district gives voice to the individuals in that district who voted.
If the commissioner is assigned to represent that district, he or she should have a majority of the votes cast in that district.
Why assign districts at all if voters in other districts can garner a plurality of votes for the candidate representing your district? This dilutes voters’ voices and is not representative government.
I see firsthand how it has impacted many of the people in the Lexington Park and Great Mills voting areas located in St. Mary’s County’s Fourth Commissioner District.
A large number of the people in the county live in this district. The population of these areas is approximately 24,000 and is made up of more people of color than in other districts.
Also, more people in these areas live below the poverty line. Many receive public assistance. Five of the Title I schools are in these districts. Yet, the commissioner can garner support from citizens outside of these districts and get the right to represent people in communities where he or she did not get the most votes from that district.
This creates a conundrum of whose interests are being served by the elected official, voters in number from other districts or voters in need in the commissioner’s home district?
I have seen commissioners oppose sorely needed resources for communities in districts they didn’t represent, using the rationale that people in their home districts were opposed to it. This rational can cause and has caused systemic disenfranchisement of a vast majority of our non-white voters in the county. In addition, there has not been a person of color on the St. Mary’s County commissioner board since the 1990s. I believe that a change in the process would provide the opportunity for more diverse representation of our citizens.
Every state- and federal-level representative in Maryland has to win in the district for which they campaign.
What not our local government? This bill is one way the Maryland General Assembly can strengthen democracy in our state. It is scheduled for a hearing in Annapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the House Ways and Means Committee.