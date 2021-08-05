I want to thank Southern Maryland News for printing the two letters on July 30 from the Patuxent Friends titled “A show of support for anti-racism policy in schools” and from the coordinator of the Calvert County Public School Parents Facebook page group titled “Calvert school board’s anti-racism resolution is harmful.” Having the letters side-by-side in the opinion page shows the diversity of opinions.
The dichotomy is revealing. It appears one of the Friends’ tenets is for more inclusivity and fairness. They are working to build bridges across racial divides.
The administrator for the above Facebook page group states that they do not know the differences that she presents. I disagree. Her letter is divisive and polar opposite of the Friends’ letter.
I support the Friends’ initiatives and hopefully our school board in Calvert County will see the Friends’ merits. My response is we do know the difference and many support Calvert County Board of Education’s anti-racism policy.