Founding father John Dickinson said, “While that Divine Providence which gave me existence in a land of freedom … I shall highly and gratefully value this blessing … silence and inactivity shall not give my implied assent to any act, degrading my brethren and myself from the birthright, wherewith heaven itself hath made us free.”
Based on Dickinson’s philosophy, subjecting ourselves and our children to the degrading physical, psychological and economic harm of mask wearing, social distancing and lockdowns, demonstrates ingratitude to God for his blessing of freedom.
The argument that we must obey COVID-19 rules for our safety is flat-out wrong. COVID-19 rules are about control, not a pandemic. People are not dropping dead in the streets, hospitals are not overcrowded (nurses are unemployed), and cemeteries are not inundated with families burying loved ones. If the U.S. government is honestly concerned that a pandemic is raging, why are they opening the borders and squeezing illegal immigrants together in holding facilities and then dispersing hordes of possible contagious people throughout the United States?
COVID fear is so irrational that many do not trust their own wondrously made, God-given powerful and miraculous immune systems. Instead, they are submitting to injections of an inaugural mRNA substance that used aborted baby parts in its development. Nothing good will come from an affirmation of faith, not in God, but in man’s ill-gotten, flawed secular pseudo-science. The injection was rushed to market and is a dangerous experiment on humanity. One known factor is that the vaccine enriches globalists and big pharma, which cannot be held legally liable for the disabilities or fatalities that it might cause.
The globalist-owned media’s frenzied COVID-19 marketing campaign is political propaganda disguised as public health messaging. Meanwhile, reputable doctors worldwide, who are media censored and ignored by government officials, are striving to get the word out that there is no pandemic and the “vaccine” is unnecessary and dangerous.
Dr. Michael Yeadon is Pfizer’s former vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, who retired after 32 years in medical research. He’s banned from mainstream media. In an interview with an information website, the highly-credentialed scientist warns that governments are lying about “absolutely everything,” including the masks, the lockdowns, the vaccines and the variants. Yeadon states that the intent of “the eugenicists who’ve got hold of the levers of power” is massive depopulation. The globalists’ intent is “to kill you and your family,” not by violent bloodshed or starvation, like Hitler, Stalin and Mao did, says Yeadon, but by “molecular biology.”
While CDC’s VAERS database reports adverse effects from the shot, Yeadon says that most disabilities and deaths will be delayed. When people start dying from cancer, liver, lung, kidney or other diseases, the eugenicists and their media comrades will roll out a preconceived plausible “explanation” to cover up their mass murder.
Also reported on the same website is that a “Yale public health professor suggests 60% of new COVID-19 patients have received the vaccine.” Other experts are also sounding the alarm, including Geert Vanden Bossche, an independent virologist and vaccine expert who wrote an open letter to the World Health Organization recommending the immediate halt of all COVID-19 mass vaccinations.
We must act in solidarity to stop this assault on our health and our freedoms; take off the mask, refuse the shot and the tests (which are also bogus), and bring lawsuits against COVID tyrants’ unconstitutional demands and discrimination. The question is: Do Americans still possess the wisdom, the will and the courage to do what must be done? The bigger question is: Do Americans still value their freedom?