Democrat Steve Tuttle, a candidate for St. Mary's County commissioner, says he's just a moderate Dem who wants to help the homeless, but he has numerous videos posted to his Facebook of himself speaking in public forums to consistently stop new job creation, such as the Royal Farms store, which the board voted to approve. During an April 12 public forum, in yet another attempt to stop job growth, Tuttle proudly posted a video of himself coming out to express his opinion that "seeing a big factory" on his way to work every day would "upset me.”
The top four causes of homelessness are: lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty and low wages. How does Tuttle plan to help the homeless population in St Mary's without jobs for them? His answer is by adding more government programs and government dependency. In fact, all of Tuttle's stated campaign goals have to do with big government programs, such as the health department, teachers, education and social services. Any St. Mary's citizen would admit these are necessary, but for Tuttle they're the sole focus of his campaign. Still, he pretends that he's not interested in raising our taxes. How would you do that without new jobs and revenue?
I don't think we need a California Democrat funded by ActBlue running St. Mary's County.