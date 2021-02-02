I have a way to demonstrate that we value education for our students and the people who provide it. The citizens of St. Mary's must work together to stop the transmission of COVID-19. My idea is not easy or popular, but it is possible.
I have been a nurse since 1986. I witnessed firsthand the AIDS epidemic. COVID-19 is sneaky and spreads easily between humans. Now is the time to listen to our scientists and doctors. Now is the time to use reliable data.
I am extremely concerned with the recent statements by Gov. Hogan (R) and state public schools' Superintendent Karen Salmon about returning students to in-person schooling. I do not understand why we are abandoning the health metrics (positivity rate and new case rate) when making these decisions.
As of Sunday, Jan. 24, 99 St. Mary's county residents have died from COVID-19. The positivity rate is 16.99 and new case rate is 43.35. Total cases of COVID-19 for St. Mary's residents have reached 4,939, with 734 of those in children under 19 years old. Fifteen percent of all cases are in our youngest residents. Schools are currently closed; what will happen when children return to class?
Please hear me: I want students in school. I am a school nurse. An elementary school without children is empty and sad. I want students to return when our rate of COVID-19 spread is low and manageable.
We know that there are physical ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. One is wearing masks. I am happy to report that when I do venture out, I see people wearing masks. Another is not gathering in groups or being in proximity.
I believe the St. Mary's County commissioners should impose strict measures concerning gatherings of people to stop the spread. St. Mary's can do better than a 17% positivity rate. Our community can demonstrate a strong commitment to students attending school in person. Close all indoor dining, indoor sports venues (including gyms) and indoor worship attendance to stop the spread. A virus cannot multiply without a host. A virus cannot spread if people are not together.
I know this is not a popular idea and will impact our local economy. We are all tired of this pandemic. We can work together for a few weeks and stop the skyrocketing numbers. We can survive and move forward with our lives.
St. Mary's is leading the way in vaccinating our residents. Do not be fooled; a vaccine is not a cure. The purpose of the vaccine is to decrease the amount of circulating virus. Less virus means less infection. People, even fully vaccinated, will remain vulnerable to infection and be able to spread COVID-19. Current mitigation practices must remain in place.
I believe the people of St. Mary's want their children in school. Now is the time to prove it.
Sharon L. Page, Hollywood