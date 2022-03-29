Dog that has been a longtime companion needs help

Hello. My name is Audrey Ridgell Somers. I am sure many of you remember I wrote a column in The Enterprise newspaper for 45 years.
I am writing this letter to ask for some help. I have a service dog named Lassie Somers. She was born on April 2, 2007, so she will be 15-years-old this year. She is a purebred Shetland sheep dog born in Texas who ended up Glen Burnie. My husband lived in Glen Burnie when we met, and he know about the pet store and that I was looking for a dog.
She had been at the store about two months in a cage by herself. I asked them if they would drop the price on her because we really wanted her and we would give her a good home. In time, they did drop the price way down and I adopted her.
She is still in good health for her age, but she has a growth on her right side, which is going to cost over $2,000 for surgery. We have taken her to three veterinarians and they all have to have the money up front and we do not have the money.
Other than the growth on her side, she is in good health for her age. Having her 15 years she is like a member of the family.
As many of you know, I am in a wheelchair, so she lays right by the side of my chair or right in front of my feet all of the time. She is my "big" protector and I can't hear well anymore, so she lets me know when someone is at the door or when my cell phone rings.
The growth doesn't seem to bother her but it's getting bigger all of the time. We have opened a savings account at WesBanco Bank in her name, Lassie Somers, to pay for the surgery. We ask that people please make a donation in her name at the WesBanco Bank located at 22741 Three Notch Road in California. You can write on the check that it is for Lassie Somers medical bills and the money will go right into her account.
Any help you can give would be deeply appreciated. I am very worried and upset and she needs the surgery as soon as possible.