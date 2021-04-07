Recently, there was a piece in this newspaper touting the importance of public notices to a community and to the transparency of local government. For one, they can help alert members of the community to opportunities to have their voices heard. I’m writing today about one such opportunity.
Zoning Map Amendment #21-24500001 would rezone a 600-acre property on the corner of Three Notch Road and Friendship School Road. In detail this property, long designated for rural preservation and surrounded by similar Rural Preservation District properties, would be changed to an industrial property and opened to development.
This attempt at rezoning, to be blunt, makes no sense. Miles from any town center, development district or growth area, this property is adjacent to the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area, and surrounded by similar wooded properties. Its proximity to local farms and small neighborhoods hardly screams “industrial hub,” and runs counter to the county’s Comprehensive Plan that aims to focus development to prevent sprawl and preserve the more rural areas of our county. I find it quite hard to believe industrial development would add to the spirit or character of the local communities.
And the immediate surrounding communities won’t be the only ones adversely affected by this rezoning. The rains that fall on this property feed into Leonardtown’s watershed and McIntosh Run. The buildings, pavement and additional impervious surfaces that would come with industrial development will inevitably create stormwater runoff, contaminated with the oils, solvents and chemicals that always accompany industrial areas. These pollutants will compromise the health of Leonardtown’s waters and in particular the well-being of McIntosh Run, which houses threatened species such as the native dwarf wedgemussel.
St. Mary’s County is growing and changing every day, but we need to be sure that we are making choices that will lead to smart growth and a sustainable community. This zoning amendment is the wrong choice for the county.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission is holding a hearing on this amendment on Monday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. If you want to testify, call in at 301-475-4200, ext. 1234. If you’re not available to the meeting, send your opinion to Courtney.Jenkins@stmarysmd.com or mail to the Planning Commission, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.