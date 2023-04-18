As the St. Mary’s County commissioners transition from an impact fee to a much larger excise tax, and debate raising property taxes, they should consider the ramifications such tax increases will have on their constituents.

The commissioners are currently mulling a roughly 367% increase to what will be a newly established excise tax, and a 3.5% increase in property tax revenues collected by deviating from the constant yield tax rate. While the two are not directly related, these taxes on real estate development and homeowners will have a chilling effect on the local economy.