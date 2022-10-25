My comments are directed to national political elections and some state elections and what some of these candidates are saying.
I am so sick and tired of some politicians, elected officials and candidates continuing to talk about the 2020 presidential election and how it was stolen by the Democrats. Several things, first is how could the Democrats steal the 2020 election? From 2016 to 2018 Republicans had control of the U.S. House, Senate and White House. From 2018 to 2020 Republicans had control of the Senate and White House. How did democrat's suddenly get so much power that they could steal an election?
Second, the many investigations, court cases and recounts have all shown there was no fraud or stolen election. Why do some of these candidates and current elected officials keep claiming the election was stolen? Don't they realize they are severely damaging our countries' democracy?
And I am so tired and irritated when I hear a candidate say, ''If they win in the upcoming election they will accept those results, but if they lose, they won't'.' What kind of idiotic logic is that? To me these are people who can't be trusted.
My prayer is that everyone will pay attention to what candidates say. You might like their proposed policies, but our country and upholding the Constitution is what's most important.
Anyone who thinks we can't lose our democracy better think again. It could happen. Democracies are under attack all around the world, including our own.
Do we want to live under an autocratic form of government? Not me. Think carefully for who you vote for. Just because one belongs to a political party doesn't mean one has to vote the party line.