My comments are directed to national political elections and some state elections and what some of these candidates are saying.

I am so sick and tired of some politicians, elected officials and candidates continuing to talk about the 2020 presidential election and how it was stolen by the Democrats. Several things, first is how could the Democrats steal the 2020 election? From 2016 to 2018 Republicans had control of the U.S. House, Senate and White House. From 2018 to 2020 Republicans had control of the Senate and White House. How did democrat's suddenly get so much power that they could steal an election?