In the 2002 St. Mary’s County general election the Republican Party’s candidates for county commissioners were Tommy McKay, Kenny Dement, Larry Jarboe, Joe Gass and Vernon Gray. McKay and Dement had changed parties shortly before the primary election. It soon became apparent that McKay and Dement were not acting in good faith. Both were telling people to not vote for Jarboe, Gass and Gray. Both declined to campaign as a slate. Both essentially helped to elect Democrats Thomas Mattingly and Daniel Raley.
The 2002 board of county commissioners comprised of McKay, Dement, Jarboe, Mattingly and Raley was not really a Republican controlled board. McKay was the president of the board in name only. The de facto leader was Dan Raley.
McKay’s paramount political accomplishment was defeating tax-and-spend Commissioner President Julie B. Randall (D) in 2002. Otherwise, in my opinion, his one-term tenure is unremarkable. McKay was given the nickname “Hambone” by the editor of the “St. Mary’s Today” because he disputed alleged violations of the county’s open meetings act as “hogwash.”
McKay’s campaign finance report for the period of July 1 through August 8, 2002, revealed a bank balance of $115,695.28 and the donors included a gift list of Democrats and special interests. Subsequently, McKay ran and lost elections for state senator in 2006, commissioner president in 2010, and state delegate in 2014. The voters could be fooled once but not four times.
As reported in the April 20, 2022, Southern Maryland News article, “McKay running for commissioner president,” McKay said, “He wants to be more forward-looking in regard to any future BRAC related to Naval Air Station Patuxent River.” It is unprincipled to use the scaremongering of a speculative “BRAC” — base realignment and closure — affecting the Navy base to influence voters.
The last BRAC was in 2005. The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, Sec. 2702 — Prohibition on conducting additional base realignment and closure (BRAC) round, states: “Nothing in this Act shall be construed to authorize an additional Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.”
If the Navy determines, and the Department of Defense and a BRAC commission concurs, that one or more of its missions at Patuxent River can be better performed at a new location, there is realistically nothing that the county commissioners can do to change that decision. The predicament facing the county is finding itself arguing against what the Navy wants to do. However, if elected, McKay would seemingly protect the base from BRAC: “Tommy McKay – BRAC-Buster.”
The greatest threat to the Patuxent River navy base is “encroachment,” a term used by the DOD to refer to incompatible uses of land, air, water, and other resources. Encroachment is “the cumulative impact of urban and rural development that can hamper the military’s ability to carry out its testing and training mission.” That said, the Navy base needs to be protected from the land use policies of the county government, and developer-friendly politicians such as McKay.
I say to the Republican voters in the Primary Election, do not be fooled by Tommy McKay, who will say and do anything to get elected. I say to the Republican candidates for county commissioner in 2022, if you end up on a ticket with Tommy McKay, watch your back.
Vernon Gray, California