Usually this time of the year the U.S. Oyster Festival is what everyone in Southern Maryland is thinking about. However, it is 2020. Stupid COVID-19 — no oyster festival this year.
The problem is this — the U.S. Oyster Festival is the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s primary fundraiser. Rotary is out about $100,000.
The Rotary Club of Lexington Park is one of the best organizations there is.
The worthy projects that Rotary supports are too many to list, humanitarian projects of all kinds. On top of that, they put on the oyster festival, which is truly a great time and St. Mary’s County’s premier event for more than five decades.
Rotary needs our help. This is no time for foolishness. Please help the group that has done so much for so many for so long. Donate to Rotary Club of Lexington Park by sending a check to: Rotary Club of Lexington Park, P.O. Box 202, Lexington Park, MD 20653.
This excellent group of people needs our help.