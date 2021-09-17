In the 1997 film “Good Will Hunting,” the title character gushes to his therapist, “If you want to read a real history book, read Howard Zinn’s ‘A People’s History of the United States.’ That book will [expletive] knock you on your [expletive].”
With this kind of adulation from Hollywood’s elite — star Matt Damon was a friend of Zinn’s — it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Zinn, who died in 2010, has achieved a kind of rock star status.
As Mary Grabar makes clear in “Debunking Howard Zinn,” it is doubtful if anyone in academia has done more to convince the current generation that everything their parents learned in history class was a lie, and that America was never great.
I have previously expressed in a letter to the editor in 2019 how Zinn has rewritten entire paragraphs of Columbus’ historic journal to create a false narrative of the explorer as a bully, racist and worse.
Much of Zinn’s section on Columbus in “A People’s history of the United States” is unsourced — the outlandish claim, for example, that Columbus severed the Arawak’s hands off with a rapier.
A loyal coterie of admirers, including Jane Fonda, Bill Moyers and Mumia Abu-Jamal continue to extol the former Boston University history professor as a soothsayer, and the Zinn Project, founded by a former student, has organized student letter-writing campaigns to “cancel” Columbus Day.
Eleven years after his death, Zinn’s reshuffling of history’s heroes and villains continues to reward his estate to the tune of an estimated $200,000 a year.
Like novelist Paul Gallico, Zinn poses questions he never attempts to answer: With the defeat of the Axis, were fascism’s essential elements — militarism, racism, imperialism — now gone? Or were they absorbed into the already poisoned bones of the victors?
By simply posing the question, Zinn can imply a moral equivalency between Hitler’s Third Reich and the Allies without stating it outright.
Readers of Zinn’s’ section on the Civil War might well be left with the impression that slavery was something unique to the colonies, when in fact, it had been practiced from time immemorial by nearly every civilization on earth, including the indigenous people.
Grabar observes, “Individuals don’t matter so much as the group to which they belong.”
The Pequot Indian tribe were fearsome warriors who committed wholesale massacres; the Caribs (or “cariba”) cannibals who depopulated entire islands; the Iroquois beat, burned, scalped, skinned and scalded missionaries with boiling water in mock “baptisms.” Zinn conflates all these tribes with the gentle Arawaks.
It’s just one example of how Zinn reduces America’s complex history to good, oppressed indigenous people and evil Europeans.
During the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, not the “hysteria” unleashed by the detonation of Russia’s first A-bomb, was America’s greatest existential threat. In addition to numerous front organizations, Communist Party of the United States members infiltrated the U.S. Treasury Department under Harry Dexter White, a senior Treasury official. Zinn claims not a single provable case of espionage occurred during this period.
Zinn’s far-left interpretation of history is not only dishonest, it is dangerous.
It should be noted that the last person to assassinate a U.S. president, Lee Harvey Oswald, became a committed Marxist after being handed a leaflet on a street corner alleging that “atom spies” Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were innocent victims of a ruthless U.S. government frame up. His hate began.
Nine years later, Oswald brought a rifle to work and killed the 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.